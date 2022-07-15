Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $101.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oshkosh traded as low as $77.89 and last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5,762.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

