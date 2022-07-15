Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $52.00. The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 6178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,580,719 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,461 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

