NSTS Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 18th (NASDAQ:NSTS)

NSTS Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 18th. NSTS Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its public offering on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of NSTS Bancorp’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NSTS opened at $11.18 on Friday. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $411,000.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

