Yoshitsu Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:TKLF) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 18th

Yoshitsu’s (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 18th. Yoshitsu had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of TKLF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Yoshitsu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

