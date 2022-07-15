Federated Hermes, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

FHI stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 519.1% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.