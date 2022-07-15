Brokers Offer Predictions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

