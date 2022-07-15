Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,013,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

