Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NYSE:CP opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

