Oppenheimer Comments on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

