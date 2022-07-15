Oppenheimer Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

