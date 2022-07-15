Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Associated Banc-Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

