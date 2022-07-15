Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.25 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,182 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 249,545 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

