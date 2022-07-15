Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.65 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

