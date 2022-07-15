Lifesci Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

BLU stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $955.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.