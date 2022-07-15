BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $36.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $38.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.00 EPS.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.73.

BLK stock opened at $588.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.