Agree Realty Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Agree Realty’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

