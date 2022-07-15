Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.63 on Thursday. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares worth $19,168,730. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

