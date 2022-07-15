Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

