Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn $6.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.26. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $44.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

