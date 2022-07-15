Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

