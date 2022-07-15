Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $189.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as low as $173.67 and last traded at $174.01, with a volume of 9776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.18.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

