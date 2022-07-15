Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $17.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1395924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $21,531,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

