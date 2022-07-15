Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $71,144,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CSTM opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.99. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

