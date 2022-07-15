Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,285,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 403,273 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
