Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of CGEMY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.