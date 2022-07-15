Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on CGEMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($230.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Shares of CGEMY opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.
Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
