Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

