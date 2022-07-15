Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sotera Health traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 1543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,770,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

