Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 19329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Avantor by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.