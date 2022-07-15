CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 88581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

