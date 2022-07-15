Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $61.00. The stock traded as low as $45.89 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 23732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

