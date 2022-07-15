AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 637,165 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.05. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 43.90 and a quick ratio of 43.50.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

