Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ALTUW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.