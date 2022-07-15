Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.02 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $229.97 million, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.98). Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

