Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 510.5% in June

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 510.5% from the June 15th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.58 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 599.24% and a negative net margin of 1,209.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

