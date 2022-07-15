Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Grows By 342.7%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 342.7% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.88 on Friday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

