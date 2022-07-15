North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$17.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

NOA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.88.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$396.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$13.55 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.51.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.5179383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,034,529.43. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,209.86. Insiders purchased a total of 634,600 shares of company stock worth $9,939,733 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

