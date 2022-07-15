National Bankshares Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$55.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.38% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$63.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.24.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

