Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$35.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.33.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$27.72 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$26.03 and a 12-month high of C$33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.27.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

