Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday. National Bankshares currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

RBA stock opened at C$87.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$62.02 and a 12 month high of C$94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The firm had revenue of C$498.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.321 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

