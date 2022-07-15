Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$0.90 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

TLO opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 17.86 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The company has a market cap of C$295.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

In related news, Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$2,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,045,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,173,368.82.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

