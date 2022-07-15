TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.50.

Shares of X stock opened at C$126.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$145.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6600005 EPS for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

