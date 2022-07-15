TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.50.
Shares of X stock opened at C$126.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$145.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.
TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
