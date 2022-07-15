UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.04 ($53.04) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($72.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.10.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

