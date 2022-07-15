Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €188.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €188.00 ($188.00) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($227.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($188.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €128.45 ($128.45) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($187.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €156.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €148.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.