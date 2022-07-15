Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($150.00) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($137.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

SAF stock opened at €100.72 ($100.72) on Wednesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($67.17) and a one year high of €92.36 ($92.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.08.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

