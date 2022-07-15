Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of EPA SU opened at €113.14 ($113.14) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($76.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.30.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

