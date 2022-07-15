Daniel Shook Buys 10 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($14.21) per share, with a total value of £119.50 ($142.13).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,184 ($14.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,621.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,270.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,416.90. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,137 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.34).

Several research firms have commented on IMI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,070 ($24.62) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.38) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.45).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

