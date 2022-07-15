Andrew Beach Buys 41 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach purchased 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($177.50).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Andrew Beach purchased 42 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($179.83).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Beach bought 42 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($180.33).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £484.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 397.18. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.25).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.