easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £151.70 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £151.70 ($180.42).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.59 ($180.29).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 364.40 ($4.33) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 903.40 ($10.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 448.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 536.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($5.83) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.78) to GBX 490 ($5.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 681.81 ($8.11).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

