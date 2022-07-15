Paul Haworth Buys 10,000 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,800 ($6,898.19).

On Thursday, May 5th, Paul Haworth purchased 5,800 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,483.82).

GETB stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.69) on Friday. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.76 million and a P/E ratio of -18.59.

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers Workiro, a software that works with documents, which features document and task management, client portal, esignatures, and integration; Virtual Cabinet, a document management software for insurance managers, financial advisors, accountants, property agents, insolvency practitioners, and professional services; SmartVault, a cloud-based document management and storage software; and Certified Vault for authoritative copies of digital assets.

