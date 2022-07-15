Paul Haworth Buys 10,000 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETBGet Rating) insider Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,800 ($6,898.19).

Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 5th, Paul Haworth purchased 5,800 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,483.82).

GETB stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.69) on Friday. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.03). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.76 million and a P/E ratio of -18.59.

GetBusy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers Workiro, a software that works with documents, which features document and task management, client portal, esignatures, and integration; Virtual Cabinet, a document management software for insurance managers, financial advisors, accountants, property agents, insolvency practitioners, and professional services; SmartVault, a cloud-based document management and storage software; and Certified Vault for authoritative copies of digital assets.

