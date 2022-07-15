Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Purchases £50,016.84 in Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) insider Stephen Heapy bought 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,016.84 ($59,487.20).

Stephen Heapy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Stephen Heapy bought 6,244 shares of Jet2 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 801 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.44 ($59,484.35).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 823.20 ($9.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. Jet2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 739.55 ($8.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,021.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.62) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.06).

Jet2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

